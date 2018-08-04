Thousands of ISP students receive free backpacks for start of school

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools gave away more than 2,000 backpacks to students Saturday.

IPS teamed up with the Indiana Historical Society to help give the students the tools they needed to start the school year.

The event was at the Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. The center gave everyone who went to the event free admission.

The back-to-school festival also included a school resource fair which had several booths about programs and a place for people to apply for district jobs.

Tiffany Dial, one of the volunteers, says giving out the supplies makes a big difference for the students.

