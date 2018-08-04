× St. Vincent Flyaway 5K to be held on airport’s airfield

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Airport officials have decided to hold this year’s St. Vincent Flyaway 5K cancer run on the airfield.

With more than 2,000 participants expected, the 5K will kick off at 9 a.m. on Sept. 15, starting and finishing at the Republic Airways hangar.

“This is a great cause to support, and an exciting setting for a family fitness challenge,” said IAA Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “We encourage everyone to come out and get a unique experience on the airfield and support those in our community who are courageously tackling cancer head on.”

All proceeds from the event will support St. Vincent cancer patients and their families who are and have been affected by the disease.

To learn more, visit stvincentflyaway5k.org.