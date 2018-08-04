Semi and car collide on southeast side, 12-year-old boy suffers serious injury

Posted 5:36 pm, August 4, 2018, by , Updated at 05:39PM, August 4, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with a serious injury Saturday afternoon after a semi-truck and a vehicle collided.

Just before 2:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Arlington and Raymond St. on the report of a vehicle accident with entrapment.

After an investigation, IFD said a Kia Soul and a A-One Transport Semi with no trailer collided in the intersection.

They were able to extricate the boy from the front passenger seat. He was transported to Eskenazi with a serious injury.

Two adults and another juvenile were transported with minor injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s