Police: 1 dead after men working on Madison County bridge struck by SUV

Posted 11:49 am, August 4, 2018, by

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating in rural Madison County Saturday after a worker was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV.

On Saturday morning, authorities were dispatched to the area of CR 600 W. just south of CR 200 N. on the report of a crash.

Police believe two men were doing some work on a bridge, which crosses the White River, when they were struck by a northbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV was evaluated by EMS at the scene but did not need treatment.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s