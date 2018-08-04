× IMPD: 13-year-old girl shot in cheek by another juvenile, in good condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot in the cheek Friday night on the near east side.

Just before 10:15 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 2400 block of Coyner Ave. on the report of a person shot.

When IMPD officers arrived, they located a 13-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the cheek. She was transported to Riley in good condition.

After an initial investigation, police believe a juvenile male produced a semi-automatic firearm that accidentally discharged, striking the girl in the face.

The juvenile suspect stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.