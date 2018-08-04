× Hope Hicks spotted boarding Air Force One

(CNN) — Former White House communications director Hope Hicks was spotted boarding Air Force One at a New Jersey airport on Saturday ahead of President Donald Trump’s departure for a campaign rally in central Ohio.

Hicks, who was one of the President’s longest-serving aides during the presidential campaign and in the White House, boarded the plane at the Morristown, New Jersey, airport, which is near the Trump Bedminster resort where the President is staying.

Hicks resigned from her White House role in February. Her resignation came a day after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee and said she had told white lies on the job. However, there was no indication that her resignation and the admission to the committee were connected.

Hicks also faced scrutiny in her final days at the White House over her involvement in crafting the White House’s initial defense of former White House aide Rob Porter, who resigned after two of his ex-wives came out publicly with accusations of domestic abuse against him.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.