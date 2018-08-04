Cardinal Greenway wins top Rails-to-Trails honor

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana’s longest recreational trail has won a spot in the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s national hall of fame.

The Cardinal Greenway stretches nearly 62 miles from Marion through Muncie to Richmond and traverses forests, farmland and small towns.

The east-central Indiana trail was one of five nominees for this year’s national Rail-Trail Hall of Fame and it bested the four others by collecting more than 50 percent of the vote to become the Rail-to-Trail Conservancy’s 32nd inductee .

Cardinal Greenways CEO Angie Pool tells The Star Press the honor acknowledges “decades of hard work to bring this treasured prize to the neighbors and neighborhoods along the route.”

The other nominees were Illinois’ Tunnel Hill State Trail, Washington state’s Snohomish County Centennial Trail, Iowa’s Raccoon River Valley Trail and Idaho’s Wood River Trail.

