CARMEL, Ind. — A car has crashed into a home on Forum Meadows Drive in Carmel this evening. According to the Carmel Fire Department, a witness saw the car hit two homes before stopping.

Fire officials believe the driver only damaged the garages of the homes. Paramedics transported the driver for cautionary purposes. Nobody else was injured in the crash.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as details unfold.