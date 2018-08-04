× 90-year-old Indy woman lives out dream, goes skydiving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – 90-year-old Fay Fawbush from Columbus got to live out one of her dreams Saturday…skydiving.

After getting cleared by her doctor, Fawbush was able to tumble down thousands of feet at Skydive Indianapolis.

At 90, Fay is remarkably independent. She still drives and goes to her house in Florida every winter.

While in Florida last winter, she let her family up here know she finally wanted to skydive.

“My father died in 1990 and she’s been on her own ever since. She’s one independent lady, very smart – she really lives her life,” her son said.

After she was safely on the ground, Fawbush described her experience in the following way, “It was marvelous. It was beautiful.”