90-year-old Indy woman lives out dream, goes skydiving

Posted 3:32 pm, August 4, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – 90-year-old Fay Fawbush from Columbus got to live out one of her dreams Saturday…skydiving.

After getting cleared by her doctor, Fawbush was able to tumble down thousands of feet at Skydive Indianapolis.

At 90, Fay is remarkably independent. She still drives and goes to her house in Florida every winter.

While in Florida last winter, she let her family up here know she finally wanted to skydive.

“My father died in 1990 and she’s been on her own ever since. She’s one independent lady, very smart – she really lives her life,” her son said.

After she was safely on the ground, Fawbush described her experience in the following way, “It was marvelous. It was beautiful.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s