Wrapping up week with little rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spotty shower possible Friday afternoon but rain totals stay very low! Keep your outdoor plans because it certainly won't be a washout; just keep an eye to the sky because you may want to duck inside for a few minutes because of brief, light rain. Looking good for Friday activities! We've got Symphony on the Prairie and Indiana State Fair just to name a few. It will be very warm and there's that small rain potential but most of the day will be dry-enjoy!

Dry and fairly warm Friday night. Low for Saturday morning is just below 70. Weekend looks great! Hot and mainly sunny. Can't rule out a stray shower on Saturday but like Friday, not expecting much rain at all so most of the day will be dry. Substantial rain holds off until at least Monday. Tuesday looks stormy.