Two suspects sought after robbery, battery at Sullivan Hardware on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two women are accused of robbing a hardware store on the city’s north side and pepper-spraying an employee.

The incident occurred at Sullivan Hardware on Keystone Avenue just after 11 a.m. Friday.

The manager of the store says two women walked out of the store with a bunch of items. When the cashier chased the women, they allegedly pepper-sprayed the employee and took off in their car.

According to a police report, the suspects stole four Yeti coolers.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Surveillance video was posted by the store on Facebook: