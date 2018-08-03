Texas man’s photo of angel cloud formation gets worldwide attention

MONTGOMERY, TX – A Texas man spotted a divine cloud formation in the sky, and it’s receiving attention worldwide.

KTRK reports Highway 105 near Lake Conroe is a good place to see a sunset and clouds at twilight.

Danny Ferarro was driving on that stretch of road with his wife Monday evening when he spotted a stunning cloud formation.

“She looked up and was like, ‘Wow, that’s an angel,'” Ferraro told KTRK.

Ferarro took the picture through the windshield and posted it on Facebook.

“It’s a moment I’ll probably never forget,” Ferraro said.

The formation is an example of crepuscular rays from the sun, cutting through clouds. But Ferraro considers it a sign of faith and a message of hope.

“It’s like God telling us He’s with us, and everything is going to be okay,” he said.