Suspect in July shooting charged with reckless homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was taken into custody Friday for his alleged involvement in an Indianapolis shooting that killed a 25-year-old on July 11.

IMPD says detectives with its violent crimes unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 29-year-old Timmie Moss and charged him with reckless homicide.

The victim, Sean Hamilton, was shot on the near northwest side at the intersection of North Harding Street and Burdsal Parkway.

Police say the two men were arguing – one man was in a car, the other was on foot. “The male in the vehicle drove on south around the block, came up again to continue the argument, and ended up shooting the victim one time in the upper torso,” said IMPD Captain Robert Troutt.

The suspect drove off after the shooting, and Hamilton was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where police say he died from his injuries.

“IMPD Detectives have been diligently working, canvassing the area, interviewing witnesses, and examining evidence since the shooting to ensure Hamilton’s shooter was brought to justice,” wrote IMPD in a press release Friday. “The IMPD would like to thank all those who were involved in bringing Moss in to custody. This arrest exemplifies the success that comes when multiple units and agencies work together to ensure the safety of the community.”