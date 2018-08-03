Suspect charged with murder of man found shot to death at east side gas station

Posted 4:12 pm, August 3, 2018, by

Murder at east side BP gas station on July 16, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a man at an east side gas station.

Indianapolis police say 19-year-old Gamron Tedford surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody Thursday.

“Homicide detectives would like to thank the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit for their tireless efforts which were critical in encouraging Tedford to turn himself in peacefully,” wrote IMPD in a press release Friday.

The victim, 20-year-old Jeshon Cameron, was found shot to death in a car outside a BP in the 2900 block of N. Mitthoeffer Rd. on July 16.

“IMPD homicide detectives have worked diligently since then to identify those responsible for Cameron’s death,” said IMPD.

Tedford is now facing a preliminary charge of murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

Police say no mug shot of Tedford is available at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s