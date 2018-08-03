× Skin Cancer Foundation offering free screenings in mobile RV this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Skin Cancer Foundation is hitting the road to save lives! Their Healthy Skin RV travels around the country every year, and they’re in town this weekend offering free skin cancer screenings.

Their 38-foot RV is customized with two private exam rooms. Dermatologists inside the RV provide free full-body skin cancer screenings. They are offered on a first come, first served basis. Anyone who visits the RV also gets educational materials and sun care items.

Below is a list of the times and places you can visit the RV this weekend.

Friday, August 3, 2018

Waterplace Park: 8925 N. Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46260

Screenings available 4 – 7 PM

Dr. Annette Dinneen

Saturday, August 4, 2018

Floors to Your Home: 16080 Prosperity Dr Noblesville, IN 46060

Screenings available 10 AM – 1 PM

Dr. Kathy Kroeger

Dr. Jenna Wald

Sunday, August 5, 2018

Indianapolis Colts Camp at Grand Park: 19000 Grand Park Blvd, Westfield, IN 46074

Screenings available 8 AM – 12 PM

Dr. Chris Obeime

Dr. William Hanke

Waterplace Park: 8925 N. Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46260

Screenings available 2 – 4 PM

Dr. Marc Frost