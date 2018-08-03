× Police arrest suspect in 2016 fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police announced an arrest Friday in connection with a fatal 2016 shooting on the east side.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Dec. 21, 2016 in the 1500 block of Gladstone Avenue, south of East 16th Street.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Steven Dodd, 48, was pronounced dead. Investigators said Dodd answered a knock at his door and was immediately shot and killed.

Vincent Love, 22, faces preliminary charges of murder and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.