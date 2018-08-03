Police arrest suspect in 2016 fatal shooting

Posted 12:42 pm, August 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:45PM, August 3, 2018

Vincent Love

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police announced an arrest Friday in connection with a fatal 2016 shooting on the east side.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Dec. 21, 2016 in the 1500 block of Gladstone Avenue, south of East 16th Street.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Steven Dodd, 48, was pronounced dead. Investigators said Dodd answered a knock at his door and was immediately shot and killed.

Vincent Love, 22, faces preliminary charges of murder and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s