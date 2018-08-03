IMPD investigates fatal shooting on city’s near north side

Posted 4:45 am, August 3, 2018, by

Photo from scene of shooting on August 3, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s near north side.

Police responded to the 3600 block of North Illinois Street just before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers found a male lying on the sidewalk when they arrived.

Medics administered CPR, and they transported the victim to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police tell is there are reports that two males were at the scene when the shooting occurred.

There is no suspect information at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

