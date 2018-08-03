× I-65 on northwest side, downtown to open ahead of schedule following bridge repair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Department of Transportation (INDOT) says I-65 on the northwest side and downtown is reopening ahead of schedule.

The deadline had been set for Aug. 5. Crews anticipate opening the southbound lanes around 6 p.m. Friday and the northbound lanes around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

INDOT says American Contracting & Services was contracted to rehab six bridges between Meridian and 21st Streets downtown as well as a bridge on the southbound lane on the northwest side at the I-65/I-465 interchange.