I-65 on northwest side, downtown to open ahead of schedule following bridge repair

Posted 10:16 am, August 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:20AM, August 3, 2018

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Department of Transportation (INDOT) says I-65 on the northwest side and downtown is reopening ahead of schedule.

The deadline had been set for Aug. 5. Crews anticipate opening the southbound lanes around 6 p.m. Friday and the northbound lanes around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

INDOT says American Contracting & Services was contracted to rehab six bridges between Meridian and 21st Streets downtown as well as a bridge on the southbound lane on the northwest side at the I-65/I-465 interchange.

