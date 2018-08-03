× Community rallies around Vietnam vet injured in motorcycle crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The community is rallying around a local Vietnam veteran after he was involved in a horrific crash earlier this month. Rick Annes was hit by a truck while riding his motorcycle, but is now recovering. His story is one we can all learn something from.

It’s likely going to take Rick six to eight months to recover. He and his wife, Nancy, are asking for some help, but Rick says he’s been in bad places before and knows he’ll make it through this as well.

“I’m doing pretty good, I actually feel pretty good about my progress,” said Rick.

Considering how far the 66-year-old has had to come in the past twelve days, it’s incredible he feels as good as he does.

“I heard the sound, it went bam,” said Rick, “as soon as I heard the sound, I knew what it was.”

On June 15, just after 7:30 in the morning, Rick was hit by a truck while riding his Harley Davidson near Post Road and 30th St.

His injuries were devastating; a crushed pelvis, shattered leg, three broken ribs and a punctured lung.

IMPD says there was nothing criminal about the crash, and therefore under state law can’t say who was at-fault. Rick has been recovering at Eskenazi Hospital ever since. While the road ahead is long, he knows he’ll be alright, mostly because of the road he’s been down before.

“Two and a half years ago, my credit score was zero,” said Rick, “I lived in a VA homeless shelter.”

Since then, he says he’s found a good job and says life is looking better, all things considered.

“Three months ago, I closed on a house under my own power,” said Rick.

He and Nancy are now getting by with help from others, while she shuttles between her job and the hospital.

“He helps everyone he can, when he can,” said Nancy, “and he’d be doing stuff right now for them if he wasn’t here.”

And while some people might lay there in a hospital bed wondering “Why’d this happen to me?” for Rick, that kind of outlook doesn’t do anyone any good.

“You can’t hesitate, you can’t waiver, even if things don’t exactly work out for us, we’ll still have our health,” said Rick, “I’ll still be able to work a few more years.”

Friends have started a GoFundMe account to help Rick with the cost of medical expenses.