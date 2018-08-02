Semi carrying baby formula crashes on I-465, knocks off chunk of concrete overpass bridge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A semi carrying baby formula crashed on I-465 on Indy’s northwest side, knocking off a chunk of the concrete overpass.

The semi crashed in the area of Zionsville Road on I-465 westbound near mile marker 25. Right now INDOT says the left 2 lanes of I-465 are closed, and they’re expected to reopen around 7 a.m. Also, the ramp to I-865 is closed.

The semi involved ended up on its side and took out a concrete barrier. It is now uprighted, and a tow truck is removing it.

The semi was carrying baby formula, so that will need to be cleaned up.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries: the semi driver and a person in a passenger car.

It is unclear how that car was involved and what caused the crash.