Police say there was fog in area at time of fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash

Posted 8:24 am, August 2, 2018

Photo from scene on August 2, 2018

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Hancock County.

The crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 400 E and US 40 in Hancock County, near Greenfield.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash: a motorcycle and a pickup truck. It is unclear at this time who was killed in the crash.

An officer said there was fog in the area at the time of the accident, but the exact cause of the crash is unknown. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

