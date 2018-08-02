Photos of suspects released after Carmel gas station armed robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – Police in Carmel released surveillance images showing two suspects in an armed robbery last month.

The robbery occurred in the early morning hours of July 25 at the Speedway located at 10005 N. Michigan Road. Two suspects robbed the gas station, taking some money and other items. One of the suspects had a handgun, police said.

Police searched for the suspects with help from a K9 but were unable to locate them.

Police later obtained surveillance video from the robbery, and they released images from the video in an effort to identify the men.

If anyone has information on the suspects, please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

