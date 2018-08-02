× Multiple lanes closed near intersection of Fall Creek and Keystone due to water line leak

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers will want to steer clear of the area of Fall Creek Parkway and Keystone Avenue this evening.

A water line leak has closed the center southbound lane of Fall Creek just south of Keystone as well as the inside northbound turn lane onto Keystone.

Citizens Energy Group says the leak is near their Fall Creek Water Treatment Plant

The lane closures are expected to remain through Thursday evening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.