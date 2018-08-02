× IndyHumane fires CEO after just a year on the job

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Humane Society of Indianapolis has fired CEO Steven Stolen a little more than a year after it hired him.

Stolen told us he was notified of his dismissal on Monday in a phone call from IndyHumane board chairman Kyle Masur.

He said he was surprised to hear the news after he says IndyHumane made substantial progress last year in every important area.

Stolen also told CBS4, “While I do not agree with the action and might take issue with cause as described to me, I understand that it is the providence of the board to take this action and respect their right to do so.”

CBS4 has not yet heard from IndyHumane.