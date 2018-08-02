× IMPD, FBI investigating human remains found on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The FBI, IMPD and Marion County Coroner’s Office are investigating human remains found on the east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the FBI contacted the department after discovering the remains while conducting an investigation near 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road.

“During the course of an investigation the FBI notified IMPD they discovered possible human remains,” IMPD said in a statement.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office and IMPD are providing assistance in the investigation, although IMPD said the FBI was taking the lead and referred future questions to the agency.

The FBI issued this statement:

“The FBI is currently participating in law enforcement activity with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Coroner’s Office where human remains have been located. As in any inquiry, time will be needed to determine whether these remains are related to an FBI matter.”