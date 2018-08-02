Here’s what you need to know about Gen Con 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indy is going from racing– to gaming capital of the world this week, as Gen Con’s 51st annual convention kicked off on Thursday.

The Indiana Convention Center is hosting more than 500 exhibitors with an estimated 19,000 different events spread throughout the Circle City.

This year’s convention celebrates the 25th birthday of the worldwide phenomenon, Magic the Gathering.

Gen Con is the longest-running gaming convention in the world now in its 51st year, and the 15th in Indianapolis.

“It’s like a family reunion,” said attendee, John Kaufeld. “It’s 60,000 people. I know a lot of these folks and I only get to see them once a year. It’s just fun to come and be amongst your people.”

Last year, Gen Con sold out completely with over 207,000 people in attendance over the course of four days.

Here’s what you need to know: