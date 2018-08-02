Foggy start to a gorgeous Thursday

Posted 6:38 am, August 2, 2018, by , Updated at 07:23AM, August 2, 2018

Patchy fog is being reported across the area.  Where we see a touch more of a breeze we could get more fog.Don't let the eerie start fool you, though.  Sunglasses needed on this gorgeous day!  It will be perfect for a pool day or to enjoy lunch outside, under a shade tree. Emoji forecast is calling for ice cream this afternoon and kicking around a soccer ball this evening.  Just a beautiful day expected.Highs have struggled the last week.  Today we'll continue to warm and will get back to where our average highs should be this time of the year.   It will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with a warmer breeze out of the south.Rain chances stay nice and low for Friday's Symphony on the Prairie. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s