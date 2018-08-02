Defensive end Tarell Basham, IndyStar’s Zak Keefer join Colts Camp Live

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Thursday marks another edition of Colts Camp Live from Westfield.
Indy Sports Central’s Chris Widlic hosts Thursday’s episode. He’ll discuss the latest team news with IndyStar’s Zak Keefer and talk to second-year player Tarell Basham about his role in the team’s revamped defense.
The online-exclusive broadcast begins at noon on CBS4Indy.com, IndyStar.com and CBS4’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Here’s the full schedule for the webcast:
- Thursday, July 26 with cornerback Pierre Desir and IndyStar’s Stephen Holder
- Friday, July 27 with receiver Ryan Grant and IndyStar’s Zak Keefer
- Tuesday, July 31 with linebacker Najee Goode and IndyStar’s Zak Keefer
- Wednesday, August 1 with safety Matthias Farley and IndyStar’s Stephen Holder
- Thursday, August 2 with defensive end Tarell Basham and IndyStar’s Zak Keefer
- Monday, August 6
- Tuesday, August 7