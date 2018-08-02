× 2 juveniles arrested after police say they robbed victim they met on OfferUp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday after police say they robbed someone at gunpoint who was attempting to buy a PlayStation 4.

According to IMPD the victim met the suspects on OfferUp, which allows users to buy and sell a variety of things online.

The victim says the suspects also tried to force him into his home but he was able to run away and call authorities.

About three minutes after being dispatched to the scene in the 500 block of West 26th Street, officers say they spotted a vehicle in the area that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

Officers conducted a traffic stop, during which police say the stolen property was seen in plain view. The suspects were taken into custody for robbery. Formal charging decisions will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities say to use caution when selling and buying things with people you meet online. In an attempt to make things safer, IMPD made the lobbies and parking lots at its six district headquarters around town available for residents to do e-commerce exchanges.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).