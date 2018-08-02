× 18-year-old suspect arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.– Police in Tippecanoe County arrested a woman Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The incident occurred Wednesday at U.S. 52 and S.R. 28. Thursday morning, just before 4:30 a.m., a Lafayette police officer stopped a vehicle that appeared to match the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police interviewed the driver, identified as Yariel Lunice Nicole Butler, 18, and took the vehicle to their maintenance garage for processing after obtaining a search warrant.

Butler faces charges of failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, failure to stop after an accident resulting in serious injury and operating while intoxicated.

Police said the OWI charge was a result of the traffic stop Thursday morning.