Woman struck on I-465 SB on Indy's east side, driver fled scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say a woman was struck on I-465 southbound on Indy’s east side, and police say the driver who hit her fled the scene.

The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m. at mile marker 44 near the I-70 westbound exit ramp. Indiana State Police say the woman was awake during transportation to the hospital. Police tell us this is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

The right lane of the ramp is closed while police investigate, and traffic is slow in the area.