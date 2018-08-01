Suspected road rage incident leaves motorist critically wounded

INDIANAPOLIS –A male driver was shot and critically wounded late Tuesday on the city’s west side in what police are calling a road rage incident.

The gunfire erupted about 11 p.m. near the intersection of W. 10th St. and N. Tibbs Ave. Investigators say a 28-year-old male driving a black Chevrolet was shot multiple times during an exchange of gunfire with another motorist. The wounded driver then drove his vehicle to W. 10th St. and N. Centennial St. where he called for an ambulance.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical but cautiously stable condition, according to police.

The other vehicle involved fled the scene, and authorities are looking for what’s described as a black Chevy Impala.

