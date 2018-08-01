Stars from Indianapolis sports community surprise Noblesville students on first day of school

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – You couldn’t have asked for a better welcoming committee!

Stars from the Indianapolis sports community welcomed students at Noblesville West Middle School as they arrived Wednesday morning on their first day of class.

IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi, former Colts punter Pat McAffee, Pacers player Alize Johnson, and many others were all at the middle school to support the students.

McAffee even got on the PA system to wish students a great first day of school.

Also at school today is 13-year-old Ella Whistler. She was shot 7 times in May when another student opened fire in her science class. She has made a miraculous recovery since then.

Heroic teacher Jason Seaman who help take down the shooter is also back in class.

Welcome back and happy first day to Noblesville West Middle School students and teachers!@PatMcAfeeShow handled the morning announcements like a pro. pic.twitter.com/YTV6i0WROc — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 1, 2018

Talk about a perfect back to school welcoming committee! @AlexanderRossi, the @Pacers and the @Colts greeted Noblesville West Middle School students on their first day back in class. pic.twitter.com/cGPrVwWysX — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 1, 2018

.@AlizeJohnson joins our friends @AlexanderRossi, @PatMcAfeeShow, @IMS, and @Colts this morning to welcome students at Noblesville West Middle School on their first day of school. pic.twitter.com/hJy3PFZea1 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 1, 2018

Have a great first day of school, Noblesville West! pic.twitter.com/daEI3s2MbM — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 1, 2018