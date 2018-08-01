× New safety measures in place as Noblesville students start a new school year

NOBLESVILLE, Ind— Several school districts throughout Indiana are heading back to class this morning, and that includes Noblesville.

It’s been less than three months since a student gunman opened fire in a classroom, injuring teacher Jason Seaman and student Ella Whistler. Both are expected to be at school this morning and are looking forward to getting back to their normal routine.

Since the shooting, school officials have made several safety enhancements.

Some of those include:

Additional school resource officers

Increased focus on mental health

Restricting the use of backpacks

Limiting visitor access

Wand metal detectors will be used on a case-by-case basis

Elimination of all portable classrooms

Officials also want to make continued safety changes in the future. This fall, residents will vote on a $50 million dollar referendum that would replace an existing referendum passed in 2016.

If approved, the operating referendum tax rate would go from 18.9 cents to 37 cents.

You can find out more details about the upcoming referendum here.