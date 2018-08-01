× Man in critical condition after apparent road rage shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was critically wounded in an apparent road rage shooting Tuesday night on the city’s west side, and police are still searching for the suspect.

Gunfire erupted around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W. 10th St. and N. Tibbs Ave. Investigators say a 28-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet got in an argument with another driver, and at the next stoplight, it escalated into a shootout.

The victim was shot multiple times, but he managed to drive away from the intersection before calling police.

IMPD tells us his condition is considered critical because of the number of times he was shot.

The driver in the other vehicle fled the scene, and authorities are looking for a black Chevy Impala. According to the victim, more than one person was in the Impala, but just how many is unclear.

Police are checking security cameras in the area, hoping to get a look at the car passing by.

They are treating this right now as a road rage incident.

At the half-year mark, IMPD says there were 222 non-fatal shootings. That’s over 10 percent higher than last year,