Man allegedly paid Putnam County couple to have sex with 2 teen girls

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A Putnam County couple and a Fountain County man are being charged with human and sexual trafficking, and conspiracy to commit child molestation.

The charges are a result of an investigation into multiple incidents in 2016, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.

In the affidavit, investigators claim 70-year-old Paul Crowder paid 57-year-old Robert Glaze and 37-year-old April Glaze hundreds, if not thousands of dollars to have sex with two girls under the age of 16.

During an interview with investigators, April reportedly said Crowder picked the girls up separately, and took one camping and one to a hotel.

April said Crowder gave Robert $700 each time he took the girls to get “laid,” the affidavit says. Later in the interview, April said the amount was $750 each time. She also said Crowder had given Robert money five or six times.

“I didn’t know he was pimping them until after it was done,” said April to investigators, according to the affidavit.

Towards the end of the interview, officers say April admitted she and Robert needed money, so they sold the girls for sex.

“April said Robert set up the deal with Paul but admitted she was aware of it,” the affidavit says.

During an interview, Crowder allegedly admitted to giving the Glazes money on several occasions, including the night he picked the girls up. He claimed the money was for their truck payment, water bill, Christmas presents for the kids, and groceries. He said it was usually in the amount of $200 to $300 and on one occasion, $1,000.

He also admitted to performing sexual acts on the girls. But he claimed he didn’t know the money he gave to the Glazes was in exchange for using the girls for sexual purposes.

Investigators say they obtained a receipt that proved Crowder stayed at a Crawfordsville hotel on Oct. 22, 3016. He allegedly paid $99 in cash. The receipt indicted one adult and one 13-17-year-old checked in. Officers also obtained a receipt from a camp ground.