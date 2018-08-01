Less rain Wednesday; a bit warmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dense fog especially north of Indy this Wednesday morning. Could require slowing down your car to allow for lowered visibility. UV Index is at one of the lowest levels we've seen all summer. That sits at a moderate five this Wednesday. We've had close to a week of below average temperatures but now we're climbing our way back to where we'd like to be this time of the year. Thursday and Friday will be right around average with even hotter days forecast this weekend. Rain chances stay quite low through the weekend. July rainfall wrapped up more than an inch and a half below average with the bulk of the three inches of rain that did fall falling over the final two days of the month. A spotty shower is possible Wednesday but it won't be nearly as rainy as the last two days. In fact, many of us won't get any rain at all. Any rain that we do get Wednesday will pick up very low totals around a tenth of an inch or lower. Overall should be a decent day with temps climbing a bit warmer than Tuesday and much less rain.