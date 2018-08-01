Indiana farmers will face climate change challenges, according to report

Rows of corn severely damaged by widespread drought is left standing for insurance adjusters to evaluate after the rest of the field was removed on a farm near Bruceville, Indiana, August 16, 2012. Record heat throughout the US farm belt states have curtailed crop production and likely will send corn and soybean prices to record highs according to the US Department of Agriculture. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A new report says Indiana farmers will have to change the types of crops they sow, the timing of plantings and adapt in other ways to the changing climate.

Purdue University’s Climate Change Resource Center released its latest report Tuesday on global warming’s expected impact on Indiana. The report says the state will likely see heavier rainfall patterns, earlier springs and hotter summers in the decades ahead.

The report says warmer and wetter weather could lead to more weeds, pests and diseases. Warmer overnight temperatures could also lead to a decrease in corn production.

Researchers says increased temperatures could also put farm workers at a higher risk and cause livestock heat stress.

Tim Schulz operates Engelbrecht’s Orchard in Evansville. He says he’s already struggled with the effects of warming temperatures.

