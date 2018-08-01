Fog possible for Thursday morning commute; Heat returns for weekend

Central Indiana has picked up some much needed rain over the previous four days. Radar estimates on average central Indiana received 1.2″ of rain. However, when looking at rain gauges, some locations picked up in excess of 2″ of rain. Indianapolis picked up 1.64″ since July 29.

Now that the ground is saturated some of that moisture will evaporate out of the ground and help form fog Thursday morning.

Now that many school districts have started school be sure to watch out for kids at the bus stop in the morning.

HEAT RETURNS TO INDIANA

We have had a nice break from the heat over the last couple of days. In fact, today was the first time Indianapolis has reached 80° in four days. Days with high temperatures in the 70°s are a thing of the past, at least for the next week.

As first advertised last weekend, computer models suggest the heat returns to central Indiana starting as early as Thursday. Temperatures will climb back to the mid-80°s. From there we keep going up. We’ll be in the upper 80°s as early as Friday and be around 90° Sunday and Monday.

One thing that will help the heat not be “as bad” is the dew point. The dew point – measure of moisture in the air – will climb in to the upper- 60°s to near 70° Friday through Sunday. (It starts to feel uncomfortable above 60° and oppressive in the upper 60°s.) While the amount of moisture in the air will be high, it will not be as bad as it was back in June. That means the heat index (feels like temperature) should only top out in the lower 90°s Saturday and Sunday.

As a cold front approaches central Indiana Monday, dew point temperatures should climb in to the low 90°s potentially taking the heat index in to the upper 90°s. Stay tuned!