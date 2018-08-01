Expect more metal detectors at Indiana State Fair this year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Visitors to the Indiana State Fair that begins Friday will encounter metal detectors at every pedestrian entrance.

Fair spokeswoman Sharon Smith says metal detectors were installed in the fairgrounds’ Indiana Farmers Coliseum for the last Indy Fuel hockey season and organizers decided to expand them to the rest of the fairgrounds.

The Indianapolis Star reports metal detectors were first installed at selected gates last year. State Fair security began using wand metal detectors at some gates in 2016.

The fair will run through Aug. 19.

