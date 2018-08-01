× Authorities investigate death of Marion County Jail inmate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are investigating the death of a Marion County Jail inmate.

Brian Wickelhaus, 43, was found unresponsive at 9:28 p.m. on July 31 inside his cell.

He was declared dead at 10:15 p.m. His cause of death is unclear at this time.

The death investigation is being conducted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Forensic Services Agency, and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

An Internal Affairs investigation is being conducted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Wickelhaus had been incarcerated at the Marion County Jail since his arrest on July 25, 2018.

He was being held on charges of Battery (a Level 5 Felony) and Domestic Battery (a Level 6 Felony).