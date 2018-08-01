An Indy teen becomes Reds ball boy, sends special thank you to mentor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A local teen is giving back to his mentor after becoming the Cincinnati Reds ball boy for three games. He says it wouldn't have been possible without her guidance.

Jevon Willis is a high school senior who joined the Indianapolis Police Athletic League (PAL) when he was just 6-years-old. The organization has a collection of city leagues aimed to help at risk youth stay on the right path. It was the program's liaison, Colleen Devore who got Willis into their football league. She has spent countless hours helping kids stay safe and active.

“I probably spend more money on them than I do my nieces and nephews," Devore said.

Jevon is no exception. When his mother passed away, Devore stepped in, joining his grandmother in filling the void left behind.

“Miss Colleen, I thought of her in my head, [and said] don’t do that, switch it up, go mess with someone else," Willis said when he thought to make a poor decision.

Devore asked him to write a letter about his time with the Reds, but instead, the senior penned a thank you letter for being his mentor.

"She has been a positive role model in my life,” Willis said.

If you want to get your kids involved in an Indy PAL league you can reach their main office at 317-327-3187.