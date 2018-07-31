× Rain once again moving Colts Camp indoors for Wednesday

WESTFIELD, Ind. – For the second day in a row, the Colts will practice indoors at Grand Park.

Practice is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m.

Wednesday practice will be INDOORS. 9am start. We can accommodate 500 fans, same as this morning. Parking in LOT C will be complimentary. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) August 1, 2018

Only the first 500 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance to the events center will receive a wristband to gain access to the facility beginning at 8:30 a.m. All fans, including children, will need a wristband to enter. Doors will not open before 8:30 a.m.

Outside food and beverage will not be permitted inside the events center or available for purchase. Bottled water will be provided upon entry.

Fans planning on attending the indoor practice should park in Lot C.

The NFL “clear bag” policy will be in effect.