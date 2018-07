× Police investigate death of Owen County woman

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of an Owen County woman.

Johanna Boyd, 48, was pronounced dead at a home in the 5900 block of Freedom Arney Road in Freedom, Indiana on Monday night.

Boyd’s next of kin have been notified. The circumstances surrounding her death are unclear at this time, and detectives are still investigating. We will update this story when more information is made available.