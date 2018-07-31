More showers for central Indiana on Wednesday

Posted 3:53 pm, July 31, 2018

Tuesday was our third consecutive day with measurable rainfall and central Indiana will have one more mild, wet day on Wednesday.

Scattered showers will bring up to a half-inch of rain during the day.

A new weather pattern will emerge for the rest of the week as high pressure will bring sunny skies and a warming trend.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday and in the 90s again this weekend.

July was a warm month for Indianapolis.

Our summer rainfall deficit is shrinking.

We had 10 wet days in July.

So far this has been a wet week.

The heaviest rain fell south of I-70 on Tuesday.

Showers are likely Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a mild day.

Expect our 4th consecutive day with measurable rainfall.

