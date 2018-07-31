× More showers for central Indiana on Wednesday

Tuesday was our third consecutive day with measurable rainfall and central Indiana will have one more mild, wet day on Wednesday.

Scattered showers will bring up to a half-inch of rain during the day.

A new weather pattern will emerge for the rest of the week as high pressure will bring sunny skies and a warming trend.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday and in the 90s again this weekend.

July was a warm month for Indianapolis.

Our summer rainfall deficit is shrinking.

We had 10 wet days in July.

So far this has been a wet week.

The heaviest rain fell south of I-70 on Tuesday.

Showers are likely Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a mild day.

Expect our 4th consecutive day with measurable rainfall.