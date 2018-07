Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. – The City of Lawrence just welcomed its newest class of police officers. In fact, it was the largest single-day hire in the department`s history.

Eight new officers were sworn in as they begin their journey as members of the Lawrence Police Department.

The large number of new hires is due in part to the retirement of five officers, along with other vacancies.

The swearing in ceremony signals the end of a long hiring process for these new officers.