× Laughing gas offered by Fishers fire at emergency scenes, first in state

FISHERS, Ind. – Starting Wednesday, fire department paramedics in Fishers will use non-addictive laughing gas on patients when dealing with pain management at emergency scenes.

It gives people the option to decline opioids, such as fentanyl, as a pain management method. Fishers say they are the first community in the state to provide this option.

To be eligible for patients to be given this medication, they must be alert enough to administer the gas to themselves, under the supervision of a paramedic. It will take effect within 2-3 minutes, and when proper sedation has been given, the patient naturally drops the mask.

This may re-occur through the course of the ride to the hospital as needed. It is a portable system and can be brought to the patients location.

The laughing gas, with the official name of Nitronox, is 90% effective in controlling pain and reduces anxiety.

“This is an effective and responsible adjustment to the care of our patients without the introduction of opiates into their system when possible,” Fire Chief Steven Orusa said.

Administrators for the department will be closely monitoring the effectiveness of Nitronox and will be providing information to St. Vincent Hospital.

Opioids will still be used in certain situations. Fentanyl was provided on 10% of 2017 transports.