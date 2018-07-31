× Indy’s 2018 murder total outpacing last year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Newly released figures from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department show the city’s murder and homicide totals so far this year are ahead of 2017’s record pace.

At this time last year, the city’s murder total stood at 74. This year it is at 85, though officials caution the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office may reclassify three of those cases as legally justifiable self-defense killings.

In 2017, at the end of the July, there were 90 homicides in Indianapolis. This year the number is 91.

The deadliest month so far in 2018 was May with 19 murders.

In 2017, the months of September and November each recorded more than 20 murders and, if that trend holds, the outlook for Indianapolis to top last year’s record of 156 criminal homicides is likely.

So far this year, 11 young people under the age of 20 have been murdered in Indianapolis and Lawrence.

Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Joe Hogsett is set to announce the recipients of $300,000 in grants intended to combat crime and youth violence at the neighborhood level.

That new funding, along with the hiring of a community violence reduction coordinator and two peacemakers and the creation of a $300,000 witness protection fund, are in addition to more than $2 million in crime prevention grants that will be announced in September.