× Indy man receives 2 years for possession of child porn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man received two years in prison after taking a guilty plea deal for possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors accepted Dale Young’s guilty plea Tuesday on five counts of possession of child porn. Five counts of child exploitation were dismissed.

Police discovered the porn at his home on N. Harbison Ave. back in February.

During the search, officers seized a desktop tower, a laptop, a USB thumb drive, two digital cameras with SD cards, two flip phones, one smart phone, printed photos of child porn and several CDs.

During an examination of objects, authorities found images depicting children under the age of 18 in sexually suggestive poses.

If you suspect someone of possessing or producing child pornography you can anonymously report information to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.missingkids.com. You can also report by telephone at 1-800-843-5678.