Ending July with scattered rain and storms

We are tracking a soggy end to the month! Indianapolis received 0.72” of much needed rainfall on Monday. However, the precipitation total is still trending more than two inches below normal for July.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today as a low pressure system tracks over the state. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy downpours and lightning are possible.

The widespread activity this morning will become more scattered this afternoon. Because of the thick cloud cover and showers around, highs will only reach into the lower to mid-70s this afternoon.

More thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday before moving out of the area on Thursday. Drier and warmer weather arrives at the end of the work week with highs rising back into the mid to upper 80s. Indianapolis could even see another 90 degree day early next week!

